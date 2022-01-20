ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

In One Ear: Go fish

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 4 days ago
The Ear suspects this sort of idea pops up when scientists are bored: Teaching goldfish to drive an aquarium on wheels. Two scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel came up with this one.

The fish-cart's movements solely depend on the fish's movements inside the attached tank, SmithsonianMag.com reports, with the objective being that animals (even fish) can learn to drive and navigate around in places that are utterly unfamiliar to them.

"The fish were tasked to 'drive' the vehicle towards a visual target in the terrestrial environment," neuroscientist Ronen Segev posted on Twitter, "which was observable through the walls of the tank.

"Indeed, the goldfish were able to explore the terrestrial environment, all while avoiding dead-ends and correcting inaccuracies." Which is more than can be said for some humans.

