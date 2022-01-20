ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Keeping classes in person was the right choice for disabled, access students

Cover picture for the articleUniversities around the country, such as Yale, Temple and the University of Miami, are going back to remote learning due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. ASU, on the other hand, has not indicated plans to move classes online. That was the right decision. In the second...

Bangor Daily News

Bates gives students free N95 and KN95 masks as in-person classes start

Bates College has given each of its students 25 free N95 or KN95 masks as the spring semester gets underway. The college announced on Jan. 14 that it would require students to wear surgical masks, N95 or KN95 masks while on campus. The school started the semester with online classes, but on Tuesday, students went back to in-person classes, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Indiana Daily Student

Students express mixed feelings about resuming classes in person

The 2022 spring semester will be held in-person as scheduled, IU announced in a Jan. 4 email to the student body. As hospitalizations surge again in Bloomington due to the omicron variant, students have mixed responses about returning to campus. “In my hometown, not a lot of people wear their...
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: We need to keep classes online

The rise of the new Omicron variant, as well as the continued threat of the Delta variant, puts many of us at DePaul on edge. People in the Depaul community such as those unable to be vaccinated (due to allergies or other medical reasons) and the immunocompromised are finding it difficult to feel heard. While DePaul has implemented policies to help protect students and staff, these efforts are rarely enforced and are often policed by individuals. Due to the overarching anxiety regarding Covid-19, these measures aren’t enough. A large number of students returning to campus come from different states, many of which have more relaxed Covid requirements. The DePaul community cannot become indifferent about the ongoing threat of Covid-19, and must take measures to ensure the safety of all.
thepanthernewspaper.org

Campus COVID-19 case rates surge as students return to in-person classes

One student, who spoke out against Chapman’s decision to return in-person, requested anonymity for protection from harassment by peers and professors for their beliefs. This student is identified by year and major instead of name. After Chapman University released updated COVID-19 guidelines requiring two negative tests and a booster...
bgfalconmedia.com

Opinion: BGSU’s return to in-person classes was premature

The start of a new semester inevitably comes with a mixed state of emotions, such as excitement, anticipation and nervousness. Nervousness outweighs any other emotion I have about returning to campus this semester due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. According to NPR, the Omicron variant is more...
The Daily Collegian

Disability Access Initiative expands programming for University students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – As part of Penn State's efforts to make education accessible and enjoyable for all individuals, teams across the University are working to implement new programming for students with disabilities. The Disability Access Initiative is currently co-chaired by Leah Zimmerman, Student Disability Resources (SDR) executive director,...
breezejmu.org

Opinion | JMU classes must remain in person for the spring semester

Amid the surge of the Omicron variant, JMU President Jonathan Alger recently declared that classes will remain in person for the upcoming spring semester. This decision to hold in-person classes must be upheld for the remainder of the semester, despite the pandemic and the decision of other universities to revert back to online schooling for at least the beginning of the spring semester.
cedarville.edu

Testing Room Serves Students With Disabilities

Serving the 200-plus students who take advantage of Cedarville University’s disability services, part of The Cove, Cedarville’s academic enrichment center, is The Cove’s goal. Thus, they renovated part of their facility to add a testing space. The result is “The Boardwalk,” a state-of-the-art testing room with 14 specially designed cubicles.
Collegiate Times

Caught in the Crossfire: For the sake of students’ wellbeing, keep Hokies in person

It’s hard to believe that when COVID-19 first shook the world, I was only 18. Now, I turn 21 this year and we are still adjusting our normal ways of life around this virus that has blown through our world. As I approach this new chapter in my life, so does the rest of the world as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel; the omicron variant of coronavirus is expected to decline. Despite the great losses and trials that the virus first introduced, we have had time as a society to learn how best to deal with the problem at hand. World leaders have had ample opportunities to see what works, avoid what doesn’t, and find a balance between public health and societal needs. In the United States, there seems to be a national urge to move on. Specifically on college campuses, administrators have had two years to learn how to deal, and students have had a taste of normal collegiate life. While my opponent Lilya voices the opinion of many who attempt to scare students and faculty inside for as long as the virus is spreading, the fact of the matter is this: COVID-19 is now shifting into a territory in which it can be treated as an endemic, and for the sake of its students, Virginia Tech needs to treat it as such by allowing in-person classes to continue this upcoming spring semester.
Miami Herald

Give parents, students a ‘bill of rights’ to assure education access, quality and transparency | Opinion

Two years into the pandemic, one thing has become abundantly clear: Far too many public education leaders and union bosses view the system as an entity they control, where parents’ and students’ needs come second to their own. As a result, no longer are we advancing the singular purpose of education: To give every child the skills and knowledge to unlock their potential.
