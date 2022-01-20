Opinion: Keeping classes in person was the right choice for disabled, access students

It’s hard to believe that when COVID-19 first shook the world, I was only 18. Now, I turn 21 this year and we are still adjusting our normal ways of life around this virus that has blown through our world. As I approach this new chapter in my life, so does the rest of the world as we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel; the omicron variant of coronavirus is expected to decline. Despite the great losses and trials that the virus first introduced, we have had time as a society to learn how best to deal with the problem at hand. World leaders have had ample opportunities to see what works, avoid what doesn’t, and find a balance between public health and societal needs. In the United States, there seems to be a national urge to move on. Specifically on college campuses, administrators have had two years to learn how to deal, and students have had a taste of normal collegiate life. While my opponent Lilya voices the opinion of many who attempt to scare students and faculty inside for as long as the virus is spreading, the fact of the matter is this: COVID-19 is now shifting into a territory in which it can be treated as an endemic, and for the sake of its students, Virginia Tech needs to treat it as such by allowing in-person classes to continue this upcoming spring semester.

