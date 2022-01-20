Monsterbet’ Exhibit Coming to ECC Art Gallery

We are pleased to announce the exhibition Alison Underwood: Love Bites, opening online on February 3rd, 2022. It is on the threshold of beauty and decay, desire and despair that this collection of five new works by Alison Underwood hovers. Emotions spill and unfold in five narrative bites with no beginning and no end — moments captured in the height of passion and transfixed in time. Lips brush on the edge of a kiss, tears fall like glistening beads, and hands cast a spell in one image, but not the next. A mouth opens in a scream of pleasure or pain — we know not which. It’s a cinematic landscape where scenes play out on a torn film strip. Enter a world built by Underwood that’s dark, Lynchian, and above all, intoxicating.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO