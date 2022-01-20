ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Monsterbet’ Exhibit Coming to ECC Art Gallery

klpw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Central College Art Gallery will present “Monsterbet: An Aberrant Abecedarius,” a solo exhibition of oil and mixed media paintings by California-based artist Heidi Brueckner. The exhibition will run from Jan. 25 to Feb. 15, in the gallery located in Hansen Hall. “Monsterbet” is a series...

klpw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainview Daily Herald

Art Competition works on display at Abraham Art Gallery

The West Texas Regional 2022 Scholastic Art Competition is now on display at The Abraham Art Gallery. The exhibit features 300 works of art from students in grades 7 through 12 from across the region. The gallery is located on the atrium level of the Wayland Baptist University Learning Resource Center library in Plainview.
PLAINVIEW, TX
boreal.org

Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery call to artists for multiple exhibitions

From the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery - January 17, 2022. The Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery is releasing a call to artists for multiple opportunities from 2023-2025. Artists may apply for as many of the opportunities for which they qualify. Artists must be able to deliver their art to the gallery located at 115 Wisconsin St,
COOK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecc#Art History#Abc#Italian#Astroturf#West Valley College#University Of California#The University Of Kansas
informnny.com

St. Lawrence’s Richard F. Brush Art Gallery hosting two exhibitions

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery will be showcasing artwork from two exhibits starting January 19. The first exhibition is called “Subject-Object” will showcase selected images that navigate between the realms of portraiture and still life. It will feature photographs from the Gallery’s collection, national and international photographers, and St. Lawrence University students and alumni. In conjunction with the exhibition, Knobel will give a gallery talk on February 7, at 4:45 p.m. at the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Atlas Obscura

R.W. Norton Art Gallery

Richard W. Norton struck it rich in the 1920s when he helped discover the Rodessa Oil Field of north Louisiana. It was thanks to this wealth that Norton’s wife and son amassed quite the collection of fine art. Norton’s wife and son founded the R.W. Norton Art Foundation in 1946. The foundation aims to support and promote the arts. It was with help from the foundation that the R.W. Norton Art Gallery officially opened in 1966.
MUSEUMS
wwnytv.com

Orion Art Gallery - Exhibit Opening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Orion Art Gallery Winter Rats Art Show! Join us Saturday 12 noon - 5PM, January 15 for the Winter Rats Art Show opening reception. Gary Walts will be on hand for some guitar tunes, and here are a few samples of entries: Works shown by Jerry Merrill, Laura Kopczak, Richard Wood, and Bill Christopherson.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
holycitysinner.com

New Virtual Exhibition – Alison Underwood: Love Bites – Coming to Landing Contemporary Art

We are pleased to announce the exhibition Alison Underwood: Love Bites, opening online on February 3rd, 2022. It is on the threshold of beauty and decay, desire and despair that this collection of five new works by Alison Underwood hovers. Emotions spill and unfold in five narrative bites with no beginning and no end — moments captured in the height of passion and transfixed in time. Lips brush on the edge of a kiss, tears fall like glistening beads, and hands cast a spell in one image, but not the next. A mouth opens in a scream of pleasure or pain — we know not which. It’s a cinematic landscape where scenes play out on a torn film strip. Enter a world built by Underwood that’s dark, Lynchian, and above all, intoxicating.
VISUAL ART
jcitytimes.com

“Richard Isgard: A Solo Exhibition” at Outlander Gallery

Just a few weeks ago, painter M. Dreeland met the grey of January with a torrent of color: all hues bright and swirling, bunching up, colliding, saturating the viewer’s field of vision, generating dizzy excitement. “Color Continues,” his show at the Hamilton Square Condominiums, is a chorus of pigment, with loud and boisterous voices pouring from the frame in defiance of the season. Ten minutes west, a different kind of artist has turned his own paintbrush, and his own box of colors, against the monochrome winter days. Richard Isgard is as sensitive to the expressive power of color as Dreeland is, even if he’s considerably less rambunctious. In his elegant pieces, color is a conversation, even, polite, measured, and rhythmic, with meaningful pauses, and more than a few prompts left unanswered.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Art Gallery Exhibit Features New Orleans Based Ceramic Artist

The Dane Ledet Gallery at Nicholls State University will feature a collection from Louisiana artist Chris Pate through Thursday, Feb. 10. Based in New Orleans, Pate’s work features wood-fired ceramics. “Chris’s work exhibits a wonderful display of textures and a variety of colors within 3-dimensional forms, which have all...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Miniature Art Gallery Unveiled

(Des Moines, IA) -- The smallest art gallery in Des Moines is now open. The Des Moines Art Center opened the first Free Little Art Gallery yesterday. The Gallery is on the east side of the Art Center close to the path that leads to Greenway Park. Artists of any skill level can make contributions to the Gallery, as long as artwork is no more than five inches tall.
DES MOINES, IA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Salvador Dali, Water Works exhibit coming to Ellen Noel Art Museum

Two new exhibits will be coming to the Ellen Noel Art Museum this month. “Les Diners de Gala” (Gala’s Dinners) by Salvador Dalí will open Thursday. “Les Diners de Gala” was published in 1973 and became a Salvador Dalí collectible. The unique cookbook was published as a collaboration between the artist and a secret chef. The chef turned out to be chefs from the top French restaurants of the day, including Lasserre, La Tour d/Argent, Maxim’s and Le Buffet de la Gare de Lyon.
MUSEUMS
cbslocal.com

Unauthorized ‘Art Of Banksy’ Exhibition Coming To Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — “The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world,” is coming soon to Cambridge. The Art Of Banksy, which is not authorized by the famous-but-anonymous street artist, will run in Harvard Square at a Harvard Coop building from Feb. 17 to April 3.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Athens Daily Review

Photographer debuts at Art 211 Gallery

Photographer and avid hiker Claudia Holland featured her first solo show at Art 211 Saturday, selling several of her landscape pieces. This Saturday, the show “Plain and Simple” will begin featuring a variety of artists interpreting the phrase in different mediums. The gallery will open to the public at 11 a.m. and children are welcome to attend.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Lockhaven Express

Lycoming College gallery to feature exhibit on dehumanization of immigrants

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Art Gallery will welcome the new year with multi-disciplinary artist Noelle Mason whose work explores the temptations of power furthered by systems of visual and institutional control. Her exhibit titled “X-Ray Vision vs. Invisibility” will open Jan. 28, with a gallery talk to follow at 5:30 p.m. It will run through Saturday, Feb. 26, and is free and open to the public.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Charleston City Paper

‘Griots’ exhibit showcases fiber, traditional art at City Gallery

Griots of Cotton, Indigo and Clay, an exhibit featuring 80 pieces of art made from raw materials harvested from the earth, will go on display the week of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at the Charleston City Gallery on Prioleau Street. Curated by Charleston quilt artist Torreah “Cookie” Washington,...
CHARLESTON, SC
DFW Community News

Art Galleries in the Corridor

There are plenty of art galleries to visit in the corridor that offer a variety of muses. Many of them offer new arrivals of art glass, paintings, sculptures and much more. The Kittrell/Rifkind gallery displays paintings, sculptures, and other forms of art. Their primary craft is art glass and there are many options for one to choose from. The Kittrell/Rifkind Gallery offers guests workshops and classes with a concentration on stained glass techniques, bead-making, fusing while also hosting new exhibitions pretty frequently.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy