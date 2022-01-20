ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles forced to axe Australian and New Zealand leg of Love On Tour

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles' Australian and New Zealand leg of his 'Love On...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Harry Styles to Headline Coachella

UPDATE (1/12): Harry Styles is set to headline Coachella 2022, joining Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia on the lineup, Rolling Stone can confirm. ** Billie Eilish is slated to headline Coachella, Rolling Stone has learned. Swedish House Mafia previously announced they will also perform, although it’s unclear what day or time they will appear in the lineup. Coachella is scheduled to take place over two consecutive three-day weekends and will be held at Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California on April 15-17 and April 22-24. Both artists have previously played Coachella. Eilish appeared as the youngest-ever Coachella headliner in 2019, while Swedish...
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

Mitski opening for Harry Styles in the UK

Mitski's 2022 North American tour, her return to the stage after playing her "last shows indefinitely" in 2019, is long sold out, but she's now added a few more shows to her itinerary. She'll play three UK dates in June opening for -- wait for it -- Harry Styles. Just five years ago, she was covering One Direction, and now she's opening for their most popular member. What do you know! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28, and you can see Mitski's updated dates below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
x1065.com

Wolf Alice opening for Harry Styles on European tour

Wolf Alice will be opening for Harry Styles during the One Direction star's upcoming European tour. The "Moaning Lisa Smile" outfit will be on the bill from a June 26 date in Germany to a July 31 stop in Portugal. Tickets go on sale next Friday, January 28. For the...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Harry Styles Announces More Tour Dates

Harry Styles has announced more tour dates. He’s added shows for the European and South American legs of his Love on Tour. He’ll kick it off on June 11 in Glasgow, Scotland and will makes stops in 32 cities before wrapping in December in Brazil. Most of the...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Harry Styles’ Self-Titled Album Reaches MAJOR Milestone As ‘Ever Since New York’ Goes Gold

Harry Styles continues to break records. This time around it comes from a new certification, which helps his self-titled album reach a major milestone. Taking to press on December 12, the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) announced that Styles’ song ‘Ever Since New York’ has been certified Gold for the sales equivalence of 500,000 units.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love On Tour#Axe#Down Under#Australian
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Australia
Footwear News

Julia Fox Wears Red Leather Dress & Kim Kardashian’s Mirror Boots in Paris With Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West have continued their matching couples’ style from day into night. After a memorable public outing at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show, where they twinned in denim outfits, the duo took Paris by storm again—this time, in all leather. Following Rick Owens’ “glamsleazy” Fall 2022 menswear show last week, Fox stepped out for dinner with West in a red leather dress by the American designer. The one-shoulder number featured a gray lining and asymmetric hem, which stretched to her thighs. Fox’s look centered on the dress, framed by a long black leather trench coat and silver pyramid-shaped earrings. Similarly to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: You ‘Can’t Tell From This Post’ But Vanessa Ray and Bridget Moynahan Do Like Each Other

Leave it to Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray to clarify that she and fellow cast member Bridget Moynahan do like one another. Even in this scene?. Apparently, Ray and Moynahan cross each others’ red lines in a scene from the CBS police drama. Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan while Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. They get involved in some heated debate that goes far beyond the calm, serene picture of them at the Reagan dinner table.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy