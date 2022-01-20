ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey and Miles Kane have "so many songs" they could make an album. The 'Video...

Evening Star

Lana Del Rey to preview new song on next week's Euphoria

Lana Del Rey is to preview a new song called 'watercolor eyes' on next week's 'Euphoria'. Fans of the 'West Coast' singer have been speculating that Lana has recorded a track for an episode of the hit HBO teen drama. And now, a trailer for season two, episode three has...
MUSIC
Morning Sun

Miles Kane’s new solo album, five things to know

With music in his geographical DNA after growing up in England’s Merseyside, Miles Kane has made his mark a few times over. He fronted the now-defunct Rascals and co-fronts the Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s also part of the all-star Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band and wrote and appears on the track “Dealer” from Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, “Blue Banisters.”
MUSIC
Vulture

Lana Del Rey Joins Euphoria Universe With ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Cool teens going to parties and getting in trouble? Of course they’re listening to Miss Lana Del Rey! HBO announced last week that Lana Del Rey would be premiering a new song on Sunday night’s episode of the glittery vibe that is Euphoria. The dreamy track features lyrics like, “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches, leave me all sandy / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?” Euphoria’s official Twitter confirmed that Del Rey’s song would be released online tonight, ahead of the third episode. The song preview showed cast members vibing to the song like Rue, Jules, Nate, and Kat, but focused mainly on Rue and Jules, hinting that the song may be a part of their relationship storyline. Produced by songwriter Nasri, this will be Del Rey’s first song premiering on a television series. The Blue Banisters singer has performed several songs for film soundtracks such as The Great Gatsby, Big Eyes, and Charlie’s Angels; the latter song, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Lana Del Rey leads ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 soundtrack

Interscope Records will release soundtrack on Feb 25th. Interscope Records, in partnership with HBO have announced Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) set for release on February 25th. The forthcoming album will feature exclusive tracks designed to set the mood for new episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria. The announcement is highlighted with the first single from upcoming soundtrack album, Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes” – which will be featured in Sunday’s episode.
ENTERTAINMENT
Zach Dawes
Lana Del Rey
Miles Kane
udiscovermusic.com

Listen To Lana Del Rey’s Beautiful New Song, ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new single and her contribution to the Euphoria season two soundtrack, “Watercolor Eyes.”. The track is the first to be released from the hit HBO show’s forthcoming soundtrack album and will appear on the third episode of the new season. The episode will air on HBO on Sunday (January 23), while the soundtrack album will be released on February 25.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Lana Del Rey – “watercolor eyes”

Lana Del Rey only just released Blue Banisters, but she’s kept pretty busy since then. In addition to covering Father John Misty, last week LDR previewed a brand-new song called “watercolor eyes” in a trailer for HBO’s Euphoria, suggesting it would play on next Sunday’s episode. Now, the full “watercolor eyes,” produced by Drew Erickson and Nasri Atweh, is here and available to hear in full.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Lana Del Rey’s greatest songs – ranked!

20. Summertime Sadness (2012) Apparently inspired by the suicide of a friend and remixed by Cedric Gervais into that rarest of things – a party-starting Lana Del Rey banger – Summertime Sadness was a hook-laden highlight of her second album Born to Die, later becoming a key text in the #prettywhenyoucry “sad girl” aesthetic Del Rey inadvertently spawned.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Did the U.S. Army Post a Fake Lana Del Rey Quote to Boost Recruiting?

The U.S. Army appears to have swiped a quote straight from the annals of inspirational Pinterest posts and, for some reason, attributed it to Lana Del Rey as part of what’s seemingly an effort to boost recruitment among women. (Apologies for all the hypothetical hedging — but we’re all still completely confounded, too.)
MILITARY
NME

US Army mocked for using apparent Lana Del Rey quote in recruitment advert

The US Army has been mocked for using a quote that it attributed to Lana Del Rey as part of a recruitment advert. On Saturday (January 22) a post on the military’s Twitter account read, “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey”, which was accompanied by a photo of a female soldier crawling on sand during a drill.
MILITARY
Billboard

U.S. Army Tweets Lana Del Rey Quote & Her Fans Have Thoughts

“Red, white, blue is in the sky” for both Lana Del Rey and apparently her fans running the U.S. Army Twitter account. The Army took to Twitter over the weekend (Jan. 22) to share a #SoldierSaturday photo taken by Markus Rauchenberger, featuring a female soldier crawling through a field. The tweet also included a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.”
MILITARY
nowdecatur.com

Lana Del Rey Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker she claims has come to her home on three different occasions over the last month. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Janeen Lee Stratton, who goes by the nickname “America,” has been contacting Del Rey’s professional associates with demands to meet her in person because she believes she’s the singer’s muse and that Del Rey has been communicating with her through her dreams.
CELEBRITIES
