ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stampede at Liberia church gathering kills 29

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sL1cA_0dqiM8Wn00

MONROVIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A stampede at a church gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia killed 29 people overnight, the deputy information minister told state radio on Thursday.

The incident occurred during an all-night Christian worship event at New Kru Town, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital, Jalawah Tonpo said.

"The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list," Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital. "This is a sad day for the country."

Exodus Morias, a resident who attended the event, told Reuters the stampede began after a group of armed men rushed the crowd in an attempt to stage a robbery.

"We saw a group of men with cutlasses and other weapons coming toward the crowd," Morias said. "While running, some people dropped and others fell on the ground and walked over them."

Bands of Liberian street gangs known as Zogos commonly commit robberies with machetes and other small weapons.

Police spokesman Moses Carter declined to comment on what caused the incident. He said an investigation is under way.

President George Weah, who is expected to visit the site on Thursday afternoon, declared a three-day period of national mourning and said the Liberian Red Cross and Disaster Management Agency had been called in to assist victims, his office said.

Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

A Taliban delegation arrived Saturday in Norway for three days of talks with Western diplomats and members of Afghan civil society, which it hopes will help "transform the atmosphere of war" in Afghanistan.  The Taliban want to "transform the atmosphere of war... into a peaceful situation".
WORLD
The Independent

French soldier dies in attack on anti-insurgent base in Mali

A French soldier has been killed in a mortar shelling attack on a base in Mali, the military said Sunday.The 24-year-old artilleryman, Alexandre Martin, was serving with France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane, according to a statement from the French army.Several rounds targeted the military camp in Gao on Saturday, the army statement said. Martin was seriously wounded and later died, it said. The army said nine other soldiers were slightly injured. It said helicopters were subsequently deployed to “neutralize the terrorists who fired the shots.”In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron saluted the soldier's service and reiterated “France's determination...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Weah
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede#Robbery#Christian#Liberian#The Liberian Red Cross
The Independent

Former pope was at meeting where pedophile priest discussed

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has acknowledged that he did attend a 1980 meeting at which the transfer of a pedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed, saying an editorial error was responsible for his previous assertion that he wasn't there.Authors of a report on sexual abuse between 1945 and 2019 in the Munich archdiocese, which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — led from 1977 to 1982, on Thursday faulted his handling of four cases during his time as archbishop and said his claim that he wasn't at the meeting lacked credibility.Benedict, who provided lengthy written testimony, denies...
RELIGION
The Independent

UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
ABU DHABI
The Independent

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and the first day will see Taliban representatives meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message he said was from Muttaqi, expressing hope for...
POLITICS
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.The government put out a statement acknowledging gunfire in army barracks but denying an army takeover of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained, according to Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore.The gunfire comes a day after protesters demanded his resignation at a demonstration in Ouagadougou Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020. He fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet last month.Violence in the once peaceful West African nation is escalating as attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group increase. Thousands have died in recent years and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.
MILITARY
AFP

Yemen rescuers comb rubble as coalition slammed over prison attack

Yemeni rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors Sunday, two days after an attack on a prison killed at least 70 people, as an aid group said the Saudi-led coalition has "no way to deny" it hit the facility in an air strike. Digging through the debris with their bare hands, the rescue teams combed the destroyed prison in rebel-held Saada, with nearby hospitals already overwhelmed by more than 200 killed or wounded. "Rescue operations are still ongoing," International Committee of the Red Cross spokesman Basheer Omar told AFP, adding they were still looking for "missing and dead people". The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed rebels since 2015 has denied carrying out the attack. It coincided with another strike further south that knocked out the country's internet. The network was still down on Sunday, the NetBlocks web monitor said.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Shots near Burkina president's home as soldiers mutiny over anti-jihadist strategy

Shots were heard late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's president after soldiers staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents. Residents also reported they saw a helicopter above the private residence of President Roch Marc Kabore in the capital Ouagadougou. It followed gunfire earlier Sunday at several army bases, prompting fears of yet another coup in a volatile West African country prone to military takeovers. Meanwhile, demonstrators protesting over the government's handling of the jihadist threat set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party.
WORLD
AFP

Mutinous soldiers detain Burkina Faso president

The president of Burkina Faso was arrested on Monday and detained by soldiers along with members of his cabinet, security sources said, one day after troops staged a mutiny in the jihadist-wracked country. Soldiers rose up at several army bases across the West African state on Sunday, demanding the sacking of the military top brass and more resources to fight the Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2015. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, in power since 2015 and who won re-election in 2020 vowing to prioritise the fight against the insurgency, has faced rising public anger about failure to stop the bloodshed. "President Kabore, the head of parliament and the ministers are effectively in the hands of the soldiers" on Monday at the Sangoule Lamizana barracks in the capital Ouagadougou, a security source said. A second security source confirmed the arrest.
POLITICS
Reuters

Syria defends rights record as West, Turkey accuse it of "starvation"

GENEVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Western powers and Turkey accused Syria on Monday of imposing "starvation" and siege warfare in opposition-held areas, as Syrian officials said foreign forces were illegally occupying parts of the country suffering from U.S.-led sanctions. Britain and the United States were among countries at the U.N....
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Coalition denies Yemen prison air strike that killed 70

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday denied carrying out an air strike on a prison in Yemen's rebel-held north that aid groups said killed at least 70 people, including migrants, women and children. They said they were "horrified by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, have been killed... in a blatant disregard for civilian lives".
MIDDLE EAST
The El Paso Times

Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado López murdered in Tijuana, 2nd in a week

MEXICO CITY — A journalist was killed Sunday, the second in a week's time in the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana, and the third in Mexico this month. Lourdes Maldonado López was found shot to death inside a car, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor's office. Authorities had received a 911 call around 7 p.m. and found Maldonado dead on arrival. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy