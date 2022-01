Polkadot broke lower on Friday as we continue to see anything risk related get absolutely hammered. That is fine, because most crypto traders are longer-term traders and investors. This should give you an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value given enough time. That being said, there is absolutely nothing here to suggest that you should be a buyer. The market is closing near the $21.30 level and closing towards the bottom of the candlestick. This almost always means that there should be a bit of follow-through, so I think you need to be very cautious about the idea of trying to step in and catch this falling knife.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO