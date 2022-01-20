Amazon is jumping into the in-store shopping apparel game

Ever the go-to source for amazing deals, Amazon has dropped prices on some of its most popular products such as Fire TV sticks, Fire Tablets, and more to kick off the new year. More recently, we’ve seen them temporarily reduce the cost of the new Amazon 4-Series 4K Fire TVs, offering up to 30% off retail prices. This generous discount applies to the brand’s 43-55-inch models, dropping the cost as low as $259.99. Right now, you can also grab the 50-inch version for $329.99, while the 55-inch will run you $379.99. Amazon has always been one of our go-to retailers for...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO