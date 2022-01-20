ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

KML JV1 Boy’s get a great team win vs. Brown Deer 64-41

By Admin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers played well defensively and held Brown Deer to 41 points in this contest. KML hit on 38% of their 3 pt....

ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Germantown 92 – 59

KML girls got thumped by a good Germantown team. The non conference loss will help the girls improve for future conference battles. Maddie Leffel led the Chargers in points and rebounds with 15 and 6. Taylor Schwalenberg and Mackenzie Luehring also chipped in 9 points apiece.
JV girls limit Tigers in first half

The Chargers opened up a big lead in the first half with a pressure defense and coasted from there to beat the Tigers. Ava Zarling led the team in steals with 5 and Hailey Hess added 4. Grace Kannenberg was the top rebounder pulling down 5 boards. On offense Taylor Ignatowski, Emma Henkel, and Hailey Hess each dished out 3 assists. Hess also led the team in scoring with 16 including 4 for 6 from the 3 point line. Other scorers in the game were Julia Wendt (9), Ava Zarling (8), Taylor Ignatowski (8), Ava Walz (5), and Emma Henkel (3). The JV girls record is now 14-2 overall and 6-0 in conference. They are right back at it on Monday night in a non-conference match-up vs. Pius XI at KML with a start time of 5:45.
Keene Sentinel

Monadnock boys basketball pulls ahead against Hillsboro-Deering, wins third in a row

SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys basketball team overcame another slow(ish) start Monday night, eventually taking down Hillsboro-Deering, 70-47, at Paul Breckell Gymnasium in Swanzey. The Huskies fell behind 5-3 early in the first quarter, but the defense — complemented by the rebounding — picked up and created offensive opportunities....
SWANZEY, NH
citrustv.com

SU Takes 2nd Straight Win vs. Brown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – SU Tennis defeated Brown at Drumlins on Saturday, 5-2. The Orange. opened the duel with a strong doubles outing from Shiori Ito and Miyuka Kimoto. At 3-3 in the set, the pair showed their strength at the baseline to earn a 6-3 doubles. win. That score...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Star

Franklin's Campbell scores 41 in 67-35 win over Sidney

A huge performance by Kayla Campbell led the Franklin girls to a 67-35 victory over Sidney in a non-league game on Monday. Campbell poured in 41 points for the Purple Devils, scoring 13 in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 11 in the third, and seven in the fourth.
SIDNEY, NY
starlocalmedia.com

Brown's return sparks The Colony girls in win over Rock Hill; Cougar boys fall to Rock Hill

The return of junior Aaliyah Brown from injury on Friday night proved to be a welcome sight for The Colony girls basketball team. Brown, who missed the team's previous four games, scored nine points in the Lady Cougars' 33-31 victory over Prosper Rock Hill. Rayna Williams poured in 10 points to pace The Colony (8-11, 3-6), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
THE COLONY, TX
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
TOLEDO, OH

