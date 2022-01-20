KML JV1 Boy’s get a great team win vs. Brown Deer 64-41

The Chargers opened up a big lead in the first half with a pressure defense and coasted from there to beat the Tigers. Ava Zarling led the team in steals with 5 and Hailey Hess added 4. Grace Kannenberg was the top rebounder pulling down 5 boards. On offense Taylor Ignatowski, Emma Henkel, and Hailey Hess each dished out 3 assists. Hess also led the team in scoring with 16 including 4 for 6 from the 3 point line. Other scorers in the game were Julia Wendt (9), Ava Zarling (8), Taylor Ignatowski (8), Ava Walz (5), and Emma Henkel (3). The JV girls record is now 14-2 overall and 6-0 in conference. They are right back at it on Monday night in a non-conference match-up vs. Pius XI at KML with a start time of 5:45.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO