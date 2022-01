Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina will begin free public screening events Sunday, January 30th, at 3:00 pm with a local premiere of their award-winning docudrama, John Laurens’ War, in partnership with the Calhoun County Library. The film series will be free of charge. Following screenings, South Carolina scholars and creators of the films will answer questions from the audience. The series will be on Sundays from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm. Due to the pandemic, the events will take place in the banquet hall of the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex to allow a larger audience and social distancing.

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO