I would just like to take this opportunity to thank my parents for raising me in the Dairy State! The options for cheese that we have at our fingertips is a true blessing! With Cheese Lovers Day (Jan 20) being here, we thought, what better way to celebrate than to talk about all things CHEESE! This blog is going to take you to three local cheese gems that are either in or within 30 minutes of Oshkosh as well as a cheese board for 3-6 people for under $35 using some goodies from our local stops here in Oshkosh! There were many other stops I had to choose from, but I will have to touch on those another time, (trust me, I would be more than honored to sample some more cheese for ya!!)

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO