Irondequoit police cancel alert for missing vulnerable adult with dementia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police canceled an alert Thursday for a missing man with dementia who went missing yesterday around 4:30 p.m.

According to the alert, Dieulifaite Maurice, 71, was last seen on Culver Parkway Wednesday. He was wearing a red and black checkered shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat at the time.

Maurice is described as 5’06” and about 130 pounds. Police say he walks with a cane and speaks Haitian and Creole, with some English.

