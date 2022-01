A winter weather advisory has been issued for Long Island from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News 12 Long Island's Caroline Flynn is on the area roadways tracking the conditions.

On the Long Island Expressway, rain is beginning to pool on the side of the roads – which could turn to ice later on today.

LIVE BLOG: Storm Watch Updates

CAUTION! 9 tips to keep you safe on the road and at home during winter weather conditions

25 tips to keep you safe during a winter storm