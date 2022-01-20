ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price news – live: BTC ‘holding up very well’ as recovery continues

By Anthony Cuthbertson and Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Bitcoin has dipped in price slightly throughout the week, but has consistently found support around the $40,000 level.

The cryptocurrency rose by less than 1 per cent on Thursday, returning above $42,000 but failing to see any significant momentum towards recovering the losses it suffered at the start of the year.

A long term trend will soon be tested, however, potentially determining the longer term trajectory of BTC and the broader crypto market.

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and commentator Will Clemente predicted it will be an “interesting week” for bitcoin, as a long term descending trend is tested by a short term ascending pattern.

The two converging trend lines, known as a symmetrical triangle, explains bitcoin’s recent sideways consolidation, but over the coming days we should see whether this key price support is able to overcome the resistance levels.

You can follow all the latest bitcoin developments, as well as news from other leading cryptocurrencies, right here.

The Independent

The Independent

