Banknote printer De La Rue has warned that profits will be below expectations due to ongoing supply chain shortages, sending shares down nearly 30% in early trading.The company, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the globe, said the increased costs of raw materials, energy costs and disruption caused by Covid-19 have “become more pronounced”.There have also been staff issues due to the latest variants, meaning underlying operating profits are now expected to be between £36 million and £40 million, compared with expectations of £45 million to £37 million from the City.The Omicron and...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO