FBI execute search near Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar

By NBC News
 5 days ago

Comments / 43

MPTX
4d ago

Interesting that he is the only democrat to criticize Biden’s immigration policy. Now our federal government apparently thinks it’s pay back time. Just how they operate.

Reply(8)
35
Rob Kinzinger
4d ago

"Eat their own" is the new "Let them speak" movement. Tow the party line or face the consequences. #NeverSocialist #LetsGoBrandon

Reply
8
David Johnson
4d ago

wasn't near his home it was his home and his election head quarters. Again liberla.media covering for one their own by shading the facts

Reply(3)
8
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight

NEW YORK — Democrats braced for disaster when state legislatures began redrawing congressional maps, fearing that Republican dominance of statehouses would tilt power away from them for the next decade. But as the redistricting process reaches its final stages, that anxiety is beginning to ease. For Democrats, the worst...
Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

