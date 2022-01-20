FBI execute search near Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar
Interesting that he is the only democrat to criticize Biden’s immigration policy. Now our federal government apparently thinks it’s pay back time. Just how they operate.
"Eat their own" is the new "Let them speak" movement. Tow the party line or face the consequences. #NeverSocialist #LetsGoBrandon
wasn't near his home it was his home and his election head quarters. Again liberla.media covering for one their own by shading the facts
