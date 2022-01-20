ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Evening Star

Lana Del Rey to preview new song on next week's Euphoria

Lana Del Rey is to preview a new song called 'watercolor eyes' on next week's 'Euphoria'. Fans of the 'West Coast' singer have been speculating that Lana has recorded a track for an episode of the hit HBO teen drama. And now, a trailer for season two, episode three has...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Scary text messages released regarding Lana Del Rey’s restraining order

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who allegedly thinks that she’s Del Rey’s ‘muse’ and believes the singer communicates with her via song and/or dream. Paperwork obtained by TMZ details that the woman’s name is Janeen Lee Stratton, that...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Lana Del Rey Shares New Single Watercolor Eyes

Lana Del Rey has released a new song, Watercolor Eyes. The dreamy, slow-burning ballad will feature on the soundtrack for season two of HBO's Euphoria, which is due out on February 25 via Interscope Records. Unfolding around gently-plucked guitars and hushed percussion, with lyrics centred around heartbreak, it was produced...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Listen to a snippet of Lana Del Rey's new song for teen drama Euphoria

Lana Del Rey has previewed a snippet of an upcoming new song that will be premiered on teen drama Euphoria. It follows weeks of heightened speculation that Lana had indeed submitted fresh material to the soundtrack of the HBO show, which debuted its second season premiere last week. In a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Miles Kane
Vulture

Lana Del Rey Joins Euphoria Universe With ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Cool teens going to parties and getting in trouble? Of course they’re listening to Miss Lana Del Rey! HBO announced last week that Lana Del Rey would be premiering a new song on Sunday night’s episode of the glittery vibe that is Euphoria. The dreamy track features lyrics like, “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches, leave me all sandy / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?” Euphoria’s official Twitter confirmed that Del Rey’s song would be released online tonight, ahead of the third episode. The song preview showed cast members vibing to the song like Rue, Jules, Nate, and Kat, but focused mainly on Rue and Jules, hinting that the song may be a part of their relationship storyline. Produced by songwriter Nasri, this will be Del Rey’s first song premiering on a television series. The Blue Banisters singer has performed several songs for film soundtracks such as The Great Gatsby, Big Eyes, and Charlie’s Angels; the latter song, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
MUSIC
Morning Sun

Miles Kane’s new solo album, five things to know

With music in his geographical DNA after growing up in England’s Merseyside, Miles Kane has made his mark a few times over. He fronted the now-defunct Rascals and co-fronts the Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s also part of the all-star Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band and wrote and appears on the track “Dealer” from Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, “Blue Banisters.”
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Lana Del Rey – ‘Watercolor Eyes’

After ample teasing, Lana Del Rey has finally shared her highly-anticipated new tune ‘Watercolor Eyes.’. The track is a slow-burning one, complete with understated production and reverb drenched guitars. Across the tune, she sings:. “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches leave me all...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Lana Del Rey leads ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 soundtrack

Interscope Records will release soundtrack on Feb 25th. Interscope Records, in partnership with HBO have announced Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) set for release on February 25th. The forthcoming album will feature exclusive tracks designed to set the mood for new episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria. The announcement is highlighted with the first single from upcoming soundtrack album, Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes” – which will be featured in Sunday’s episode.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut Post

Did the U.S. Army Post a Fake Lana Del Rey Quote to Boost Recruiting?

The U.S. Army appears to have swiped a quote straight from the annals of inspirational Pinterest posts and, for some reason, attributed it to Lana Del Rey as part of what’s seemingly an effort to boost recruitment among women. (Apologies for all the hypothetical hedging — but we’re all still completely confounded, too.)
MILITARY
NME

US Army mocked for using apparent Lana Del Rey quote in recruitment advert

The US Army has been mocked for using a quote that it attributed to Lana Del Rey as part of a recruitment advert. On Saturday (January 22) a post on the military’s Twitter account read, “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey”, which was accompanied by a photo of a female soldier crawling on sand during a drill.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NYLON

Lana Del Rey Files A Restraining Order Against An Alleged Stalker

Lana Del Rey, the songstress of Laurel Canyon, was granted a temporary restraining order this past week after she says a woman who had been repeatedly contacting her jumped her fence and dodged her security team to come to her home three times in the last month. Whether it’s her...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut

Kanye West and Julia Fox have cemented their budding romance by making their relationship red carpet official.The couple made their debut this weekend at Paris Men’s Fashion Week as they attended Kenzo’s show in matching denim looks.Arriving on the red carpet on Sunday 23 January, Fox was dressed in full Schiaparelli, wearing a cropped denim jacket and loose-fitting, low waisted blue jeans.The statement jacket, which featured conical breasts reminiscent of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsets, was paired with large gold earrings and matching Diesel denim boots.West opted for a full Balenciaga look, wearing a padded denim jacket, blue jeans and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
B105

Kane Brown’s Next Album Will Be an All-Country Project, After All

"Famous Friends" was a chart-topping hit duet for Kane Brown and Chris Young in 2021, even ending the year as Billboard's most-played song on country radio. But it's possible that the song might never have even come out at all if Brown hadn't been a little quick on the draw with sharing a clip of the song on social media.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy