BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly four years ago, the United States Women’s Hockey Team won gold in South Korea. Monday, they’re ready to head back to the Olympics to defend that title, this time in China. Six members of the team are from Minnesota, so it only makes sense the sendoff happened in “the State of Hockey.” There was so much energy and excitement Monday at the National Sports Center in Blaine as fans showed up to show their support for the player. They got a great sendoff as they left the center in a bus. They are heading to Los Angeles before...

BLAINE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO