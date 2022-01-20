ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scottish Cup: Edinburgh City – 0 Celtic FC Women – 12 (Yes twelve) – now bring on the Rangers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdinburgh City – 0 Celtic FC Women – 12 (Yes twelve)…. Celtic FC Women headed to Forester’s Park Tranent this evening to face Edinburgh City in a re-arranged Scottish Cup tie. The Hoops were looking to build up some confidence after an injury time equaliser against...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard ‘eyes loan move away from Manchester United’ with Newcastle keen

What the papers sayThe Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
WORLD
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Wellings
Person
Tyler Toland
Person
Kelly Clark
Yardbarker

Watch: Sergio Ramos Scores First Goal With Paris Saint-Germain

Corner-kick set pieces aren’t the strongest for Paris Saint-Germain, but against Stade de Reims, the capital club took advantage, resulting in Sergio Ramos’ first goal with the French side. After the Stade de Reims goalkeeper blocked the header, the ball remained loose, leading to Ramos putting in a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Livingston

Bologna's bid of £3.3m for right-back Calvin Ramsay is below Aberdeen's valuation for the teen as Dons manager Stephen Glass warns last-ditch bids will only drive up the asking price. (Press & Journal - subscription required) Nya Kirby attracts St Johnstone interest as the Crystal Palace midfielder is targeted...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#League Cup#Celtic Fc#Forester#Hibs#Therangers#Cricket#Marwaha#Hoops#Gros Cross
The Independent

Hull sack manager Grant McCann following club takeover

Hull City have confirmed the departure of head coach Grant McCann after two and a half years in the role.McCann’s future had been in doubt after Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club last Wednesday.Chairman and owner Ilicali said in a statement: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank signs new contract

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running to 2025.The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith took charge of the Bees in October 2018.He subsequently oversaw promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and the Bees are currently 14th in the Premier League table.Frank said in a video message on Brentford’s official Twitter feed: “I feel privileged that I have the chance and opportunity to continue this fantastic journey.“I’ve been here for five years and it has been a privilege and enjoyment every single day to work with this group of players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton still an ‘attractive club’ for a new manager, Duncan Ferguson claims

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England midfielder Jill Scott joins Aston Villa on loan from Man City

England midfielder Jill Scott has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the Women’s Super League season.The 34-year-old has made almost 200 appearances for City over the last eight-and-a-half years and won her 150th senior international cap against Northern Ireland in February last year.Villa manager Carla Ward told the club’s official website: “When we heard of Jill’s availability, it was a no-brainer.“To have the chance to acquire one of England’s most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn’t turn down.“Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch, but I see...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Everton, Hearts, Hibs, Souttar, Hagi, Forrest, Montgomery, Olsen, Allan, Simms, St Johnstone, Livingston

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted that Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi's season-ending injury could influence Rangers' activity in the remaining few days of the transfer window but insists he is still content to wait until the summer for Heart of Midlothian centre-half John Souttar's arrival. (The Scotsman) Rangers manager Giovanni...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy