Captain Blake Wheeler made his return to the lineup on Saturday afternoon in Boston and played on a line with Mark Scheifele and Andrew Copp. Head coach Dave Lowry said he was going to ease Wheeler back after he injured his knee back on December 10. Wheeler must have felt good because he ended up playing 21:39, the third highest amount of ice time that he has had this season (Nov. 18 @EDM 23:32, Nov. 29 vs. ARI 22:16). The Minnesota product ended up with two shots on goal and two blocked shots.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO