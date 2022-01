Two New The Batman Posters Get up Close and Personal. As March rapidly approaches, so does the hype for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Just a month and a half away now, the latest foray into Gotham City will test to see if audiences really are ready to come back to theaters for a non-Marvel hero. One thing we’ve learned: never bet against Batman. Expect to see more merchandise and promotion roll out big-time in the next few weeks. But for now, two new posters get pretty eye-catching. One very literally so, in fact:

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO