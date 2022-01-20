ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter loses appeal in French case over online hate speech -source

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court said on Thursday, according to a judicial source, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network...

WebProNews

Germany May Block Telegram Over Hate Speech

Germany is looking to address hate speech on the Telegram messaging platform, even leaving open the possibility of banning the service. Telegram is a messaging service that offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE), making it a prime competitor to WhatsApp and Signal. In addition to E2EE, the app has strong support for groups, making it as much a chat as messaging platform.
WORLD
NWI.com

Far-right presidential contender convicted of hate speech

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour was convicted Monday of inciting racial hatred over 2020 comments he made about unaccompanied migrant children. A Paris court ordered Zemmour to pay a fine of 10,000 euros (more than $11,000) and several thousand euros in damages to anti-racism...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Antelope Valley Press

Indian court intervenes in hate speeches

NEW DELHI — India’s top court, on Wednesday, said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month. Three Supreme Court judges said they were issuing a notice to...
SOCIETY
WNCY

Meta removes Iran-based fake accounts targeting Instagram users in Scotland

(Reuters) – Facebook parent Meta Platforms removed a network of fake accounts that originated in Iran and targeted Instagram users in Scotland with content supporting Scottish independence, the company’s investigators said on Thursday. The network used fake accounts to pose as locals in England and Scotland, posting photos...
INTERNET
WNCY

Christian MP goes on trial in Finland for calling homosexuality a disorder

HELSINKI (Reuters) – A Finnish Christian democrat MP and former minister of the interior went on trial on Monday for agitation against gay people over comments in which she described homosexuality as a developmental disorder and a sin. In the unprecedented case over freedom of speech, the Helsinki district...
SOCIETY
AFP

Finnish ex-minister in court over anti-gay Bible tweet

A Christian Democrat MP said Monday she is defending "freedom of speech and religion" on the first day of her hate speech trial in Finland over social media posts condemning homosexuality. Paivi Rasanen, a former interior minister and Christian Democrats leader, denies all four charges of incitement against a minority group, which relate to a radio show appearance and online writings about same-sex relationships. Rasanen described homosexuality as a "psychosexual developmental disorder" and said that homosexual people are "dysfunctional". One charge related to a June 2019 tweet in which the long-time parliamentarian criticised the Finnish Lutheran church for partnering with that year's Pride celebrations, accusing the organisation of "elevating shame and sin to a subject of pride".
RELIGION
AFP

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States. The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a British magistrates' court that it would be "oppressive" to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide. The court will now decide whether to permit Assange, who is facing 18 charges relating to the release of 500,000 secret US files, to appeal that decision to the UK Supreme Court on "points of law of general public importance". Washington wants Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New EU law will stop people being targeted for ads based on race, religion, and sexuality

Technology companies like Google and Facebook face tighter regulations on advertising after a European Parliament vote.The vote will stop platforms from using sensitive data to target users with ads, as well as making it easier for users to opt out of tracking. Sensitive data could include sexual orientation, race, and religion.“Historic milestone in the European Parliament: We just voted in favour of restricting the data-invasive practices of #BigTech and want to ban all targeting based on sensitive personal data!”, parliament member Tiemo Wölken tweeted.“With a huge majority, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Services Act. A big win, with support from left...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Voices: The Conservative Party does nothing to represent Muslim interests

Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim that her “Muslimness” was a factor in her dismissal from her post as transport minister has resulted in the prime minister ordering an inquiry. In response to the claim that her faith was “raised as an issue” when she lost her post, the chief whip, Mark Spencer, has acknowledged that the comments were referring to him, and denied they are true. The allegations and subsequent inquiry come at a pivotal time for the Conservative Party, as Boris Johnson faces scrutiny over breaking Covid rules by attending parties during lockdown. Yet it is my opinion that...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Julian Assange Granted Appeal in U.K. to Fight Extradition to U.S.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court after he was granted the right Monday to appeal a lower court ruling. The High Court in London allowed Assange to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges. The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long-running battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago. Just over a year ago, at the start of 2021, a district court judge in London rejected a...
POLITICS
The Independent

DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users' privacy

The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. In the lawsuit filed Monday in a Washington court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also says the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them. “In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their...
INTERNET
The Independent

Far-right extremists and jihadists must be punished equally, solicitor-general says as neo-Nazi cases rise

Far-right extremists and jihadists must be punished equally, the solicitor-general has said following a rise in terror cases involving neo-Nazis.Government minister Alex Chalk QC made the comments after the Court of Appeal overturned an “unduly lenient” sentence for a neo-Nazi who had been spared prison and ordered to read Jane Austen.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, he said: “We want to ensure the message goes out that there is no hierarchy of terrorism. “Those who reach for terrorism to advance their warped worldview, whether that’s extreme right-wing terrorism or Islamist terrorism, or whether it’s anarchic terrorism, need to understand...
U.K.
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

