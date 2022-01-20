Tennis-Murray mauled by Daniel in Melbourne second round

Thomas Pieters delivered a composed final round to claim the biggest win of his career with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship.Pieters, who turns 30 next week, finished one shot clear of Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello and 450-1 outsider Shubhankar Sharma, to take his sixth DP World Tour triumph and the £1million winner’s prize.Frenchman Victor Dubuisson took a tie for fourth alongside Viktor Hovland, while defending champion Tyrrell Hatton recorded an eagle and four birdies to finish three shots back in sixth place with countrymen Ian Poulter and James Morrison..@Thomas_Pieters wins the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 🏆 #ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries...
