ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

World Economic Forum Warns of Cyber Risks

omahadailyrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttendees walk past an electronic display showing recent cyberattacks in China at the...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Reuters

Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Only one in 10 World Economic Forum members surveyed expects the global recovery to accelerate over the next three years, a poll of nearly 1,000 business, government and academic leaders found, with only one in six optimistic about the world outlook. Climate change was seen...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Thunes signs collaboration agreement with World Economic Forum

Cross-border payments provider Thunes has announced it will collaborate with the World Economic Forum (WEF) as part of WEF’s initiative for the Future of Trade and Global Economic Interdependence. The new collaboration aims to tackle inequality in accessing financial services and, as part of the agreement, WEF will provide...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Cybersecurity#The World Economic Forum#Ap
ESA Blog Navigator

Watch: Matthias Maurer in-flight call to World Economic Forum

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher will take part in a panel discussion with Al Gore, Chris Kemp and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, followed by a one-on-one conversation between ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy managing editor of the New York Times. Watch live here on #ESAwebTV. Organised...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Aera Technology Selected by World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator

Technology Visionary for Decision Intelligence Joins Invite-Only Group of World’s Most Promising Start-ups and Scale-ups Aera Technology, the Cognitive Automation company, announced it has been selected by the World Economic Forum to join the Global Innovators community — a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Sharma: countries must deliver on Cop26’s ‘fragile’ win with climate action

None of the pledges on climate action made at Cop26 will matter unless countries deliver on them, Alok Sharma has warned.Speaking at a Chatham House event in London on Monday, the Cop26 President said countries had come together, despite an otherwise fractured world, at UN climate talks in Glasgow last year to secure agreement on raising their climate ambition and phasing down coal.But Mr Sharma, who continues in his role as president until he hands over to Egypt for the Cop27 talks in November this year, acknowledged that the Glasgow summit’s success was “fragile”.He said he was focused on pushing...
ENVIRONMENT
Deadline

U.S. State Department Report Detailed Censorship & Quashing Of Dissent During Last Olympics In China

With the Winter Olympics set to begin next week in Beijing, a U.S. State Department human rights report from after the 2008 Summer Games in China painted a chilling picture of censorship, violence against reporters and the suppression of dissent. During the 2022 games, viewers from around the world will be seeing a sanitized version of life in the People’s Republic of China, but not nearly as scrubbed as the version that will be shown to the people of China. When the Summer Olympics were held there in 2008, China’s Communist government tightened its grip on dissent and the free flow...
SPORTS
AFP

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation.The alarm bells are included in a special report on the 27-nation bloc’s preparations for 5G, the fifth and next generation of wireless communications. 5G is projected to propel the world into a new digital age -- one with greater technological innovations but also vulnerabilities. The study by the European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call, saying Europe is falling behind North America and Asia...
EUROPE
TheConversationCanada

What is a climate stress test? A sustainable finance expert explains

Imagine this: You take out a mortgage to purchase your dream home. But the rate you were quoted has expired, and when you go to renew it you find there’s been a major hike in interest rates. With this new rate, you are no longer able to afford your monthly payments. How do you avoid this nightmare situation? The answer is a stress test. In the simplest terms, a stress test helps individuals and institutions mitigate risk and make better decisions by playing out big economic shocks — like a major jump in interest rates or a global pandemic — to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy