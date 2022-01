Yield App’s emergence into the DeFi world was aimed at bringing the most productive earnings offering to investors with as little as $100. Yield App, a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield-bearing engine that prides itself as the official digital asset wealth management partner of premier league football club West Ham United has launched its platform’s Version 2 (V2). Per a press release shared with Coinspeaker, the emergence of the Yield App V2 heralded a number of detailed features and changes, all built to improve the overall experiences for all the users of the platform.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO