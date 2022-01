A British couple have reconnected more than 100 families with their loved ones on a Tongan island after the eruption of an undersea volcano and tsunami cut a vital communications cable.Kate Walker, 44, and Joe Caesar, 41, lived on the island of Vava’u for eight years after moving there in 2012 and have been the only point of contact to the outside world for the entirety of its population, passing hundreds of messages on to those fearing for the safety of their friends and family.Ms Walker, who is now based in Mangawhai in the North Island of New Zealand and...

