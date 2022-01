I have a nimble array and have the nimble connection manager installed on all my ESXi hosts so my timeout values are set according to Nimble's recommendation, but Im wondering if anyone sets their timeouts longer than Nimble's recommendation. I want to say i used to set these to 60 when i was using Equallogic storage. It seems like a controller failover takes a painfully long time and since I need to do a failover soon to fix a NIC on the controller I'd like to know that Im not going to crash my VMware environment.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO