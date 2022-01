The Nightingale Vaccination Centre’s vaccine bus is out and about across the city for the next few days, making it easier for people to get their Covid vaccines and boosters.Sunderland' s Director of Public Health Gerry Taylor said covid rates in Sunderland were still worryingly high, despite a recent improvement, and urged anyone who was not yet vaccinated to get the jab: "While we’re in a better position, with rates starting to fall, infections in Sunderland are still very high and we know that keeping up to date with our vaccinations is our best defence against Covid,” she said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO