The idea to open a wine business started with long conversations (over drinks, of course) at Kinky Rootz Salon. It was inspired by a tattoo that four women — they called themselves the Twisted Sistuhs — wanted to get. Today, the private-label wine brand of the same name is found in 25 liquor stores and restaurants, as well as the new Tennessee Tribune Store at Nashville International Airport.The business (vintage 2019) is run by two women.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO