Ian Alexander Jr., a musician, DJ and son of actress and director Regina King, has died by suicide. He was 26 years old. Alexander’s death was confirmed to Variety by a public relations representative for King. No further details are available at this time. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander was born on Jan. 19, 1996. He was King’s only child. She shared him...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO