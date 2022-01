Matt Cardona defeated Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday night. And as has become tradiition for all of Cardona's big GCW matches, it had plenty of references to his old stomping grounds in WWE. He started off by making his way to the ring to Metallica's "Enter Sandman" while Chelsea Green held a kendo stick, an obvious reference to ECW's The Sandman, but he was wearing a red flannel with the words "F— Mick Foley" on the back and a t-shirt that read "If Cardona Wins We Riot" referencing the famous sign from John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam at One Night Stand 2006.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO