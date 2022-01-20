ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Lorry Fire Brings M25 To A Standstill

By KentNews
kentnews.online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lorry fire on the M25 motorway is causing huge disruption for commuters this morning. The lorry, which...

www.kentnews.online

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

M4 motorway fully reopens after hay lorry fire

The M4 motorway has been fully reopened in Wiltshire after a lorry carrying hay bales caught fire. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service went to the blaze, between junctions 16 and 17, near Chippenham, at about 18:00 GMT on Monday. Both carriageways were shut because of drifting smoke, as...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Third of motorists ‘do not know Highway Code is changing next week’

A major revamp of the code includes the introduction of a hierarchy of road uses and new rules at junctions. One in three drivers are unaware major changes to road rules aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians come into force next week, a new survey suggests. Some 33% of motorists...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Mumbai: Six dead, several injured after fire breaks out in 20-storey building

At least six people died and 15 were injured in a fire on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo, Mumbai, on Saturday morning.An official of the local civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that the fire broke out at 7am. “It’s a ground plus 20-story building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor,” the official said.Authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire.“On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation,” the BMC said.Many people...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lorry#Standstill#M25 Motorway
The Independent

Two car passengers dead after Belfast crash

Two men have died in a road crash in Belfast The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ravenhill Road shortly after 9pm on Saturday.Five people were taken to hospital after the crash, which involved a Ford Focus and a Skoda Octavia.The incident saw the Ravenhill Road closed overnight. It reopened on Sunday morning.It’s never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine how painful it must be in such sudden and difficult circumstances.Matthew O'ToolePSNI Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock said: “At around 9.10pm, it was reported that two cars, a black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia were...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after being punched in the head at social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.Detectives in #Wigan have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

HS2 Bill is ‘landmark moment’ for North West’s rail connections, says Shapps

A “landmark moment” in improving the North West’s rail connections will happen on Monday when the Bill to extend HS2 to Manchester is laid in Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.Phase 2b of the high-speed railway will cut travel times by around 55 minutes for journeys between London and Manchester, and up to 45 minutes for trips between Birmingham and Manchester, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).It will also at least double capacity on those routes, the DfT said.Extending HS2 from Crewe to Manchester was included in the Government’s £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) published in November, although...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
buckinghamshirelive.com

Recap after two lanes blocked due to anticlockwise crash on the M25

A crash blocked a lane of the M25 causing serious delays in and around Buckinghamshire this morning. An incident involving a lorry took place on the southbound carriageway of the motorway shortly after junction 17, near Maple Cross. Following this two lanes were blocked causing queues after a crash anticlockwise...
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Swept Away After Plunging Into Icy River

In a terrifying moment recently caught on video, a mother’s children watch in horror as she is swept away after leaping into a frozen river. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old mother of two jumped into the Oredezh River at night. She jumped to mark the Orthodox Epiphany in the village of Vyra, near St Petersburg. They believe that dipping in the freezing water has healing properties.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M6 carriageway in Warwickshire closed after lorry crash

Forty firefighters were sent to the scene of a two-lorry crash that closed a stretch of the M6 in Warwickshire. The northbound side was affected from junctions two to three due to what National Highways called a serious collision. Traffic was held from about 14:15 GMT after the crash in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Eastbourne bin lorry blocked by line of union members

Refuse truck drivers in Eastbourne have blocked an attempt by non-striking council workers to drive a bin lorry, as a strike enters its third day. BBC political reporter Ben Weisz filmed the lorry as it attempted to cross a line of union members. Eastbourne Borough Council has offered a 7%...
BBC
BBC

M25 crash: Woman dies on hard shoulder in Surrey

A woman has died after her car crashed with a lorry parked on the hard shoulder of the M25. The crash happened on the clockwise carriageway between Reigate and Leatherhead (junctions eight and nine) just after 08:00 GMT. The car driver was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

M25 traffic: Huge queues near Gerrards Cross after multi-vehicle crash - recap

There were significant delays after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M25 near Gerrards Cross. Traffic camera pictures showed huge queues along the stretch of the M25 between Slough and Gerrards Cross - J15 and J16. Traffic was held after the collision between two cars and a flatbed truck...
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Car Drives Off Embankment Near Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning a car crashed down an embankment on Garden Highway near Riego Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the car was driving in extremely foggy conditions when the driver swerved off the road and hit a tree. When the fog cleared, a passerby spotted the wreck and called emergency responders. Crews arrived on the scene and transported the driver in critical condition.
SACRAMENTO, CA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Three M40 lanes reopened after crash near M25 - recap

Three lanes were closed on the M40 southbound due to an accident near the M25. There was queuing traffic in the affected area, according to traffic and travel website Inrix. The Inrix report read: "Three lanes closed, just passable and queuing traffic due to accident on M40 southbound after J1A (M25 Interchange).
TRAFFIC
BBC

Driver hit by lorry on M5 in Worcestershire remains critical

A lorry driver who was hit by another lorry on the hard shoulder of the M5 remains in a critical condition. Police are seeking witnesses to the crash between J7 and 8, near Worcester, at about 19:30 GMT on Monday. Reports say he was standing at the back of his...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Elmswell: Van driver dies in A1088 lorry crash

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a lorry and a van in Suffolk. The emergency services were called to the A1088 at Elmswell, near the roundabout for the A14, at about 11:40 GMT on Wednesday. The van driver died at the scene, while the driver...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver killed in crash with lorry on A90 near Inchture

A 27-year-old man has died after his car collided with a lorry on the A90 near Inchture in Perth and Kinross. Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a white Citroen C1 and an HGV lorry, at about 14:15 on Thursday. Police said the driver, whose identity has...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy