Lorry Fire Brings M25 To A Standstill

At least six people died and 15 were injured in a fire on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo, Mumbai, on Saturday morning.An official of the local civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that the fire broke out at 7am. “It’s a ground plus 20-story building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor,” the official said.Authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire.“On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation,” the BMC said.Many people...
