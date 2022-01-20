Lorry Fire Brings M25 To A Standstill

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO