Atlanta, GA

Neighbors evacuated after fire breaks out overnight at Atlanta apartment complex

 5 days ago
An Atlanta apartment building has been evacuated after Atlanta fire and rescue battled a two-alarm fire in southwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex off Richardson Street. Fire crews are still working to put out the hotspots.

When a Channel 2 photographer first arrived at the scene, he captured video of flames shooting through the roof of a building.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spotted several people are sitting in their cars. Firefighters told Holloway that the fire started in the attic of the building.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is on the scene.

