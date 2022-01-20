ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Philadelphia plays Los Angeles following Embiid’s 50-point game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers (22-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (26-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Joel Embiid scored 50 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 123-110 win over the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers have gone 10-9 in home games. Philadelphia is seventh in the league allowing just 105.7 points per game while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Clippers are 7-12 in road games. Los Angeles is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 15.8 points and four assists. Embiid is shooting 54.7% and averaging 32.8 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Eric Bledsoe is averaging 10 points and 4.1 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 106.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (shoulder), Shake Milton: out (back).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

