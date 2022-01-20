ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Indiana

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Indiana Pacers (16-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-12, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -10.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 26.1 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 19-3 in home games. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers are 4-17 on the road. Indiana has an 11-20 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup on Dec. 14. Curry scored 26 points points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.0 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Myles Turner
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Justin Holiday
Person
Andre Iguodala
Macon Telegraph

Utah Jazz lose 4th straight against Golden State, 94-92

Jordan Poole scored 20 points to lead a balanced Golden State scoring attack, and the Warriors held off a late Utah rally to beat the Jazz 94-92 on Sunday night. Royce O’Neale rebounded Bojan Bogdanovic’s missed 3-pointer with a hand in his face and O’Neale couldn’t convert a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Indiana Pacers#Justin
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy