Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Spurs

 4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-28, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is first in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 9-13 in home games. San Antonio has an 11-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets have gone 16-5 away from home. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last matchup in overtime on Jan. 9. Durant scored 28 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 48.7% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

James Harden is averaging 22.6 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).

Nets: DeAndre’ Bembry: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Paul Millsap: out (personal), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. It was...
iheart.com

Spurs Lose To Nets 117 to 102

The Spurs fell to the Nets on Friday night, losing 117 to 102. James Harden led the Nets with 37 points. Kyrie Irving added 35. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 37. Jakob Poeltl had 36. LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills were welcomed back to the AT&T Center. Mills ended up scoring 32 points and Aldridge 22 points for the Nets.
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Nets 117, Spurs 102

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs welcomed back LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills to the AT&T Center on Friday but fell 117-102 to the Brooklyn Nets. The result sees San Antonio slip three and a half games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.
Pounding The Rock

What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Nets

Last time I wrote a What We Learned, two weeks ago after the loss to the Sixers, I used the term “anti-climax” to describe how it feels watching a suddenly Covid-depleted Spurs squad. Another anti-climax was waiting for me against Brooklyn. It was 2:30 am in Germany when...
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
