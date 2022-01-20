Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Spurs

Brooklyn Nets (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-28, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is first in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 9-13 in home games. San Antonio has an 11-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets have gone 16-5 away from home. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last matchup in overtime on Jan. 9. Durant scored 28 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 48.7% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

James Harden is averaging 22.6 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).

Nets: DeAndre’ Bembry: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Paul Millsap: out (personal), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.