Beal and the Wizards host conference foe Toronto

Toronto Raptors (21-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Toronto will play on Friday.

The Wizards have gone 16-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Raptors are 13-13 in conference matchups. Toronto is the league leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup on Dec. 5, with Pascal Siakam scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma is shooting 51.8% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.