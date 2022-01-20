ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Beal and the Wizards host conference foe Toronto

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Toronto Raptors (21-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Toronto will play on Friday.

The Wizards have gone 16-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Raptors are 13-13 in conference matchups. Toronto is the league leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup on Dec. 5, with Pascal Siakam scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma is shooting 51.8% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Watch Kobe Bryant light up Jalen Rose and the Raptors for 81 points

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2017, but we’re re-heating it for the 15th anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. Enjoy. Kobe Bryant’s place among all-time NBA greats probably isn’t going to stop being debated anytime soon. His fans will point...
NBA
Washington Times

Beal: Blowout loss to Celtics ‘embarrassing’ for below .500 Wizards

Bradley Beal didn’t mince his words when talking about the Wizards’ 29-point drubbing at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Beal, the team’s leader who is having his worst statistical season since becoming a star player, called the 116-87 loss “embarrassing.”. “That’s probably the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
Person
Kyle Kuzma
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that drew the fury of Chicago Bulls staff: ‘Really hope the league takes a hard look’

The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy