NBA

Dallas takes on Phoenix following Doncic’s 41-point performance

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Phoenix Suns (34-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (26-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2; over/under is 213

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 102-98 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

The Mavericks are 20-10 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 12-14 record against teams above .500.

The Suns are 21-7 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks seventh in the league with 46.0 rebounds per game. JaVale McGee leads the Suns with 7.0.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 112-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 19 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Doncic is shooting 40.4% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Devin Booker is shooting 44.7% and averaging 24.6 points for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 105.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

