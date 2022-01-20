ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim faces Tampa Bay on 4-game skid

 4 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-9-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-16-7, third in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim enters the matchup with Tampa Bay after losing four straight games.

The Ducks are 12-7-4 on their home ice. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 22.

The Lightning are 13-5-2 on the road. Tampa Bay has scored 139 goals and is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 19.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry leads the Ducks with 22 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 36 points. Trevor Zegras has two goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 19 goals and has 48 points. Victor Hedman has eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Manson: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (health and safety protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

