Miami plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight road win

Miami Heat (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (19-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Atlanta trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Hawks are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Delon Wright shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 8-1 against the rest of the division. Miami is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Jan. 15. Tyler Herro scored 24 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Herro is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Tyler Herro: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.