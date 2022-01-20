ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Miami Heat (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (19-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Atlanta trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Hawks are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Delon Wright shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 8-1 against the rest of the division. Miami is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Jan. 15. Tyler Herro scored 24 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Herro is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Tyler Herro: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Trae Young
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kevin Huerter
FanSided

Trae Young ties a career-high as the Atlanta Hawks win fourth straight

What a turn of events the past 10 days has wrought upon the Atlanta Hawks (21-25) as they have now won their fourth straight with a convincing 113-91 triumph over the red-hot Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. They never trailed in the game and saw Trae Young score 30 points and tie his career-high by knocking down eight (of 15) threes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

732K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy