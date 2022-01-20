ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Portland

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers (18-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers. Tatum currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 15-9 at home. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 105.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Trail Blazers have gone 4-15 away from home. Portland allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 5 the Celtics won 145-117 led by 31 points from Tatum, while CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 41.5% and averaging 25.2 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Anfernee Simons averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 16.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot), Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (personal), Marcus Smart: out (health and safety protocols).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (personal), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Nassir Little: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

