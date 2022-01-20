ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York takes on Carolina, aims for 4th straight win

 4 days ago

New York Rangers (26-10-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Rangers take on Carolina.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-3-0 against division opponents. Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The Rangers are 6-1-0 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 23 assists and has 39 points this season. Teuvo Teravainen has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 25 goals and has 36 points. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Martin Necas: out (covid-19).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

