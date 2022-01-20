ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York hosts Arizona after shootout win

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes (10-24-4, eighth in the Central) vs. New York Islanders (13-13-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Arizona Coyotes after the Islanders knocked off Philadelphia 4-3 in a shootout.

The Islanders are 6-6-3 on their home ice. New York averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 5-11-3 on the road. Arizona averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 20 total penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-seven in 28 games this season. Mathew Barzal has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 14 goals and has 30 points. Phil Kessel has 12 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: out (covid-19), Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

