Refiner fails to buy Jan feedstock due to shortage of liquidity. Failure to secure crude payment money could lead to Feb shutdown. Vietnam's 200,000 b/d Nghi Son refinery has slashed its operation rate to 80% of its capacity from around 110% previously due to financial difficulties, with the country's biggest refiner struggling to pay for feedstock Kuwaiti crude for January delivery, an official at Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, or NSRP, said Jan. 25.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO