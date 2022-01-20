ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Audi, the first to progress ultra-fast 150kW EV charging in South Africa

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 4 days ago

Audi South Africa is proud to announce a partnership with GridCars to install ultra-fast charging stations across the country and will become the first electric vehicle brand to invest in this technology through publicly accessible sites. The 150kW public chargers initiated by Audi will be the first for the South African...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Eleksa launches the affordable CityBug EV with up to 200km range in South Africa

Chinese EV maker Eleksa has introduced the CityBug electric vehicle in South Africa. The Eleksa CityBug is the most affordable EV yet to hit the South African market at a price of 230k Rand (($14,945). It is a two-door compact car which can seat four persons and it weighs about 450kg. The CityBug offers some decent features within its compact cabin to justify its price tag.
WORLD
Advertising Age

EV charging brand Wallbox to air its first Super Bowl commercial

Wallbox, an electric vehicle charger maker, will air its first-ever Super Bowl ad, debuting a 15-second spot in the second quarter of the game. The company offers electric vehicle charging options for residential, semi-public, and public use. “We’re making a big bet in the U.S.,” said Barbara Calixto, Wallbox's chief...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Vehicles#Ev#South African#The Four Rings#Audi South Africa
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Electric mobility: Valmet Automotive further expands kinematic systems product range

Valmet Automotive, a global leader in vehicle contract manufacturing and Tier-1 supplier of battery systems and roof and kinematic solutions, significantly expands its comprehensive product range of kinematic systems for electric vehicles. Due to the strong market trend to electric mobility, the company expects high growth potential in the business of additional comfort systems, but also in systems for increasing aero efficiency.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Continental supplies premium tires as original equipment for the new all-electric Kia EV6

For its new, all-electric EV6, Kia relies ex works on Continental’s extensive expertise in tires specifically designed to meet the needs of electric vehicles. As a result, the tire specialist supplies two types of premium tires to Kia plants: the PremiumContact 6 and the CrossContact RX. In numerous countries, owners of the Kia EV6 can also choose from a wide range of test winning premium Continental replacement tires for summer, winter and all-season use, for example the AllSeasonContact.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Breakdown assistance firm becomes UK’s first to use all-electric patrol van

A major breakdown assistance company has announced it will be the first in the UK to use a pure electric patrol vehicle.The RAC said it will trial a zero-emission Renault Zoe van, which cannot tow vehicles but can carry the parts needed to fix four out of five breakdowns on the spot.It will mostly be used for the two most common breakdowns, which are caused by problems with batteries and tyres.The van, which has a range of 245 miles, will be deployed in urban and rural locations to assess its efficiency as a patrol vehicle.RAC group operations director Paul Coulton...
JOBS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Shropshire Star

Third of motorists ‘do not know Highway Code is changing next week’

A major revamp of the code includes the introduction of a hierarchy of road uses and new rules at junctions. One in three drivers are unaware major changes to road rules aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians come into force next week, a new survey suggests. Some 33% of motorists...
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Mich. automakers need more talent to fend off competitors in coming EV era

The Motor City’s foundations shook a bit earlier this month when news broke that Japanese automaker Toyota blew by General Motors to become the top-selling manufacturer in the United States last year. It was the first time an auto company not named GM led annual U.S. car and truck sales in 90 years. That a […] The post Rick Haglund: Mich. automakers need more talent to fend off competitors in coming EV era appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy