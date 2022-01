The Terra price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for LUNA is present at $69. Support for LUNA/USD is present at $59.9. The Terra price analysis is bearish, indicating a decline in price today. The price levels have moved down to meet the $63 level, which is due to the sellers approaching the market in high numbers. Furthermore, there have been ongoing variations that have lasted for a while, and the bears have finally secured their lead once again. The bears are inclined towards taking the price further below the current price value to keep maintaining their bearish slide that has been continuing for today. The bears have played swiftly as they have dodged past the bullish momentum that had interrupted their streak yesterday.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO