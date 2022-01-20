ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neither hydrogen nor batteries a clear winner for trucking fuel at present, says Nikola

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) have the potential to offer an alternative to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), particularly...

www.automotiveworld.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Electric mobility: Valmet Automotive further expands kinematic systems product range

Valmet Automotive, a global leader in vehicle contract manufacturing and Tier-1 supplier of battery systems and roof and kinematic solutions, significantly expands its comprehensive product range of kinematic systems for electric vehicles. Due to the strong market trend to electric mobility, the company expects high growth potential in the business of additional comfort systems, but also in systems for increasing aero efficiency.
CARS
OEM Off-Highway

Proterra Supplying Batteries for Nikola Electric Trucks

Nikola Corporation and Proterra Inc. have announced a strategic, multi-year supply agreement to power Nikola zero-emission semi-trucks with Proterra’s battery technology. Proterra product is expected to be incorporated in the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and Tre fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The first Proterra Powered Nikola semi-trucks are expected to be produced in the fourth quarter of 2022, with Proterra delivering prototype systems to Nikola starting in the second quarter of 2022.
ECONOMY
Barron's

Nikola Secures More EV Batteries in Deal With Proterra

Electric and fuel-cell trucking technology company Nikola is diversifying its battery supply. It’s a smart move, but investors have other things on their minds. Nikola (ticker: NKLA) announced a deal Tuesday under which Proterra (PTRA) will supply batteries and battery tech to the trucking company. The first Proterra-powered Nikola vehicle is slated to be produced in late 2022.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Nikola signs multiyear deal for Proterra battery technology

Nikola Corp. has signed a multiyear deal with battery maker Proterra Inc. to use Proterra battery packs in its electric trucks. It is the first Class 8 truck maker to align with Proterra Powered, a newer business unit of the company best known for electric transit buses. The deal creates...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Demo decisions: Nikola builds tentative order book for electric trucks

Nikola Corp. is continuing to pull in letters of intent for its battery-electric and fuel cell Class 8 daycabs from some big names in trucking. Converting those intentions to purchase orders rides on how well the new technology performs in demonstrations. Covenant Logistics Group became the latest of three large...
INDUSTRY
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Nissan unveils lunar rover prototype jointly developed with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled a lunar rover prototype jointly developed with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) at its Nissan Futures event. The JAXA Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center is conducting research on lunar rovers — a key technology for space exploration. Nissan has been working with JAXA on driving controllability of the rovers since January 2020.
INDUSTRY
automotiveworld.com

Continental supplies premium tires as original equipment for the new all-electric Kia EV6

For its new, all-electric EV6, Kia relies ex works on Continental’s extensive expertise in tires specifically designed to meet the needs of electric vehicles. As a result, the tire specialist supplies two types of premium tires to Kia plants: the PremiumContact 6 and the CrossContact RX. In numerous countries, owners of the Kia EV6 can also choose from a wide range of test winning premium Continental replacement tires for summer, winter and all-season use, for example the AllSeasonContact.
HOME & GARDEN
CAR Magazine

Are hydrogen fuel-cell cars the future?

As the electric revolution redrawing the automotive map gathers pace, you’d be forgiven for thinking that electric vehicles (EVs) had won the argument - and petrol/diesel combustion engines had lost. In reality, it’s not quite such a binary discussion. Life is rarely black and white. Some car manufacturers...
CARS
The Southern

Watch Now: When will hydrogen fuel our airplanes?

Aviation is one of the world's largest polluters. In a bid to keep us in the skies, but limit damage to the environment, some are turning to hydrogen. With high energy density and zero emissions, it seems to be the perfect jet fuel alternative. However, when will it be able to fuel our flights and is it safe? Val Miftakhov, founder and CEO of ZeroAvia, the first company to fly a commercial plane on hydrogen, answers many questions. Source by: Stringr.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
The Independent

Breakdown assistance firm becomes UK’s first to use all-electric patrol van

A major breakdown assistance company has announced it will be the first in the UK to use a pure electric patrol vehicle.The RAC said it will trial a zero-emission Renault Zoe van, which cannot tow vehicles but can carry the parts needed to fix four out of five breakdowns on the spot.It will mostly be used for the two most common breakdowns, which are caused by problems with batteries and tyres.The van, which has a range of 245 miles, will be deployed in urban and rural locations to assess its efficiency as a patrol vehicle.RAC group operations director Paul Coulton...
JOBS
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
wamc.org

Partnership formed to pilot green hydrogen fuel project

GlobalFoundries and Vermont Gas Systems have partnered with the University of Vermont on an initiative to create green hydrogen fuel. The gas company will introduce green hydrogen into the natural gas lines used for heating at GlobalFoundries’ Essex Junction Vermont plant. Vermont Gas President and CEO Neal Lunderville says the project will show that zero carbon thermal energy is possible.
ENVIRONMENT
automotiveworld.com

Automotive megatrend development barrels on despite chip shortage

The need for semiconductors will only increase as vehicles become more connected and technically complex. Even in a stable industry, this ramp-up in demand presents a huge hurdle in itself. However, in a world still reeling from the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges it has presented to existing supply chains, ensuring there are enough chips on hand is proving even more difficult.
CARS

