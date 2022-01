LOGAN, Utah -- Utah State had arguably its best offensive and shooting game of the season Saturday afternoon as the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team dropped its contest in Logan, 76-66. Allyson Fertig got off to a good start, scoring the game’s first five points and pulling down three rebounds during that span to give UW the early lead. However, Utah State would respond with hot shooting from beyond-the-arc, hitting four 3-pointers in consecutive trips to take a 12-7 lead.

