Wolf predation may reduce brainworm frequency in moose

By Marshall Helmberger
Timberjay Newspapers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGIONAL— It turns out that gray wolves may not be all bad when it comes to northeastern Minnesota’s moose population. A new study published last month by University of Minnesota and Grand Portage Band researchers suggests that wolf pressure can actually help to reduce the incidence of the parasitic brain worm,...

