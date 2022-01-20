Fibre One ‘Freshens Up’ Snack Bar Category

Iconic snack crackers Goldfish are growing up, launching new Mega Bites snacks to the lineup. The new Goldfish Mega Bites are a bigger, bolder, cheesier "reboot" of the classic cracker that have been a beloved favorite for more than 60 years, with the new crackers being larger—50 percent larger to be exact—than the traditional Goldfish cracker. Mega Bites also come in two flavors with adult snackers in mind: Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño, with the latter bringing just a bit of heat to the snacking experience. The new Mega Bites are the first time that Goldfish has created a snack with adults in mind, but don't worry: everyone can enjoy these treats.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO